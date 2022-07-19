(Hamburg) -- Voters in the Hamburg School District go to the polls in less than two months on a major expansion of its K-8 facility.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Hamburg School Board accepted the petition for a special election on a $3.1 million bond issue for construction of an addition to Marnie Simons Elementary School, and a resolution setting the vote for September 13th. If approved by a 60% supermajority, proceeds from the bond issue would address three identified building needs. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says the project includes construction of a fitness center for use by students and the community.
"Currently, we have a very small weight room," said Wells. "We have nowhere in the community where people can go and exercise. So, the board wanted to be able to address a school issue--which is our athletics and weight room--and also address a community need. So, the fitness center is a big part of the project. It will be a large fitness center open 24 hours a day for people who pay taxes in our district to use and enjoy."
Construction of a 250-seat auditorium and two new classrooms are also included. Wells says the proposed bond issue carries no tax increase. Plans call for using sales tax dollars and physical plant and equipment levy funds to cover the general obligation bonds. School officials plan to outline the referendum in a series of upcoming special meetings.
"We will have some public meetings," he said. "We've been talking about the project for over a year now. We have great support in our community, and we're confident that the community will vote for it, because it's not a tax increase. We'll just reallocate those funds, and use them to pay for the bond issue."
Despite concerns over inflation and high gas prices, Wells believes the support for the expansion is there.
"We're trying to rebuild a community after a flood," said Wells. "If you look at our community, and you see what's happened with buildings and new hotel, our community is very serious about making a comeback, making the community better--and this is just one more piece of the puzzle."
Planning for a bond issue began following a public meeting last fall soliciting public feedback on the district's building needs.