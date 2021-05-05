(Hamburg) -- Two years after being swamped by floodwaters, Hamburg officials marked a major milestone late Wednesday morning.
City officials joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, VIPs and stakeholders in breaking ground on the expansion of the Ditch 6 levee located along Highway 333. Plans call for raising the levee eight feet, providing the community an extra buffer from future flooding from the Missouri River. In securing federal and local funding sources, Hamburg officials agreed to pay the difference between the cost of rehabilitation to the levee's original design capacity, and the cost of achieving the higher level of protection. Colonel Mark Himes is the corps' Omaha district commander. Himes saluted local officials for their efforts in pushing for the expansion to 919 feet.
"Hamburg's resolve to provide additional flood resiliency serves as an example to other communities along the Missouri River and throughout the nation who face similar challenges," said Himes. "You've already done an amazing done, and have made tremendous progress recovering from 2019 flood event. Today, I along with the U.S. Corps of Engineers' Omaha district team are proud to partner with you in taking another major step in moving forward."
Himes noted the project is the first in the nation to take advantage of a section in the 2016 Water Resources Development Act, which grants the city the authority to raise the height of a federal levee system.
"It's a milestone, in the sense that a community's initiative, actions and patients has resulted in a project which, when complete, will offer an increased measure of protection for the city of Hamburg and surrounding areas," he said.
Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain recalled how the city fought for the expansion after it was forced to remove dirt from the levee's top which protected the community from the 2011 flooding. That reinforcement wasn't there when the second major disaster struck eight years later.
"We lost water, sewer, natural gas for 120 days," said Crain. "Two-thirds of our town was covered in water. Only three of our 44 businesses could open. The other 41 were underwater, and some of them couldn't even open until September."
Crain says Hamburg also lost 73 homes to the flooding. Two years later, Crain says the city's business sector has rebounded, and new housing projects are in the offing.
"We now have one more business than when we had the flood," she said. "We have three new businesses now up and running. We've got three more under construction. We've purchased two 10-acre plots of land for new subdvisions, and hopefully if materials for building could just stabilize a little bit, we'll be able to get those built."
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst and Congresswoman Cindy Axne cosponsored the Local Expertise is Vital for Effective Embankments--or LEVEE Act, a bill which allows the corps to begin preconstruction on levee improvements without waiting for congressional approval if a project is determined to be critical to flood prevention, and costs less than $25 million. Axne says Hamburg's efforts will benefit other communities facing similar issues with levee protection in the future.
"We may be the first in the country to be able to utilize this act, and break ground here," said Axne. "But, what this means is no other town in this country will ever have to deal with what Hamburg has had to deal with over this last decade, thanks to the work of all of you, your mayor and all the hard efforts that were put in by everybody here. I couldn't be more grateful for that, for all that you've done, not just for this community, but for this country in general."
Representatives of Ernst and Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley's office were also on hand for the groundbreaking. Hendrickson Transportation LLC of Hamburg is the project's contractor.