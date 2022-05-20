(Hamburg) -- Hamburg school officials received considerable interest in their recently-approved charter high school.
That's according to Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells, who tells KMA News the district recently held a charter high school meeting with parents and potential students. As a result, he says 22 students have already committed to the school, which will be centered on Career and Technical Education. Additionally, Wells says the district placed 14 students on a waiting list, which he says was to ensure the young school doesn't get overwhelmed in its first year.
"Our facilities are fairly limited, we also don't want to be overwhelmed our first year, but if we have students, especially our dropouts, we want to make sure we get them in an educational program," said Wells. "We would like to cap it (at) no more than 30 the first year. So, we had a meeting about our potential programs and had students sign up for which programs they wanted."
The Iowa Board of Education approved the charter high school application from the school district -- which currently serves as a K-8 institution -- back in March.
However, Wells says one task has been the main focus for the district -- finding teachers and staff.
"That's our biggest concern -- our staffing," said Wells. "We also have fallback plans to work with area schools if we have problems finding certain teachers, but we feel good about that. We've worked with the city in a partnership (and) we've got a couple of local businessmen that we're looking at for a welding facility. And then we've worked with Iowa Western (Community College) and we'll continue vetting our instructors with them to make sure they have the qualities that are required at the community college level."
With the school focusing on CTE offerings, Wells says the district has already formed multiple partnerships.
"We'll have culinary arts which we're partnering with Essex, and Alex Kellison -- Chef Kellison -- will be the instructor that program," said Wells. "Then we have the A.A. Degree program which on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, our students will be on Iowa Western's campus taking classes and earning their associates degree."
Other partners include Northwest Missouri State University and Tarkio Tech. Other potential offerings will consist of the A+ and Network+ Program, a technology pathway, a one or two-year construction trades program -- resulting in either a certification or A.A. Degree from Iowa Western, and a welding academy.
Wells says once summer hits, the district hopes to take more considerable strides in finding staff members for the 2022-23 school year, which is when the district hopes to open the school.