(Hamburg) -- Some Hamburg Charter High School students are getting a head start on a career this summer.
About a dozen students are involved in the school's apprenticeship program. Hamburg School Superintendent Mike Wells tells KMA News students enrolled in the school's welding, construction and culinary arts program put the skills they learned during the school year to work in paid apprenticeships during the summer.
"We have carpenters earning $10-to-$12 dollars an hour, 40 hours a week building a house," said Wells. "The welding kids are out in the field. They're building metal fences, welding trailers, helping farmers, and they're getting paid as full-time employees for the summer. Our culinary arts students have catering jobs, and they're working on opening a restaurant there in our community again, getting paid."
With increased enrollment anticipated for the charter school, Wells expends the apprenticeship program to grow in the future.
"We're shocked by how many people need those jobs done--and they cannot find them in rural Iowa," he said. "So, yes, we're really excited for it, and hope to expand it. We're could even look at during the year upperclassmen being paid during school year to do those jobs, if they have the skillset. Many are being offered jobs--permanent jobs."
About 50 students are enrolled in the charter school for the 2023-24 school year, and Wells anticipates that number to grow to 60. Flyers advertising the school were sent out across southwest Iowa this week.