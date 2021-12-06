(Hamburg) -- It will early next year before state education officials decide whether to place a charter school in the Hamburg School District.
Back in October, the Hamburg School Board approved an application to be sent to the Iowa Department of Education for the establishment of a charter high school. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program recently, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says the school would offer Career Technical Education training in a number of trades.
"It would be a CTE school," said Wells. "And, every student that would graduate from that would have a trade when they graduate, either a certificate or diploma in plumbing, electrical, welding, culinary."
Though the application was submitted, Wells says state officials recently informed the district it would have to start the application process over again because of unspecified rule changes regarding charter schools.
"There's a few changes in the new law that our application would not meet," he said. "Janet Boyd with the DE is helping us with that process. They have pushed the timeline back to February for due dates on the application. As soon as the application is done--and it's not quite done--we will turn it around in probably a week or so. But, they won't make decisions on that until February."
In an earlier interview, Wells says a survey of residents attending the recent public meeting indicated 98% supported the establishment of a charter school, as well as an addition to Marnie Simons Elementary School to carry out the programming. Wells believes Hamburg is big enough to support a charter operation.
"We're up 31 students in Hamburg," he said. "Our finances are in very good shape. Six, seven years ago, we were negative. Today, we have $1.5 million in the bank, with authority behind it. We're in a very good position to add a high school back to Hamburg. And, our community is large enough to sustain one."
Members of the State Education Board rejected two previous applications for restoring high school classes to Hamburg's K-8 district. Legislators approved a bill in the 2021 Iowa General Assembly setting criteria for creating charter schools in the state.