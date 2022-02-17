(Hamburg) -- Some important meetings regarding the future of the Hamburg School District's proposed charter school take place later this month.
Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells updated the Hamburg School Board on the application process at its regular meeting earlier this week. Back in October, the board approved an application for a charter school to be sent into the Iowa Department of Education. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Wells says state education officials will meet with the board February 28th at 5 p.m. That's followed by a public meeting on the proposed charter school later that day at 6 p.m. at Marnie Simons Elementary School. Wells says Hamburg proposes a career development and academy high school format.
"All students that come to school at the charter high school will get a degree, a certificate or a diploma in a trade," said Wells. "We'll focus on construction trades, welding, nursing, culinary arts. For students who aren't interested in those fields, they'll earn their AA degree while they're still in high school. So, their first two years of college if they go to a four-year university will be done and paid for."
Wells says the school would operate on a year-round schedule.
"In the summer, those students will be placed into an apprenticeship program," he said. "In the freshman year, they'll do 10 hours a week of apprenticeship in a paid apprenticeship, as sophomores 20 hours a week in the summer for eight weeks. For juniors, they'll do 30 hours of apprenticeship work, and seniors can be full time employees."
Following this month's meetings, Wells says the State Education Board is expected to decide on Hamburg's application at its March 24th meeting.
"The D-E--the department of education--Janet Boyd and her team will go through that application," said Wells. "If it meets the criteria, they will make a recommendation to approve the charter. If it doesn't meet those standards, then they'll deny it--at least that will be their recommendation. Then, it goes to the state board. The state board does not have to take the recommendation of the D-E. We assume they will be, but we assume they'll be a lot of politics in the process."
A survey of residents attending a public meeting last October indicated 98% supported the establishment of a charter school, as well as an addition to the elementary school to carry out the programming. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells here: