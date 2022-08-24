(Hamburg) -- More than 30 high school students are participating in a new education venture in the Hamburg School District.
Earlier this year, the State Education Board approved the district's charter school application. Instruction in Hamburg's Career Academy began earlier this month. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the program's enrollment exceeded original expectations.
"When we originally applied for a charter school," said Wells, "we anticipated no more than 15 students the first year to help us get started. Today, we have 32 students enrolled in the charter school. So, it's really been popular, and we're excited about that. It's more of a challenge when you have that many more students."
Wells says students are enrolled in construction trades, welding, culinary arts and medical technician training. Additionally, some of the students attend classes off campus.
"We have nine students who have already started classes at Iowa Western (Community College)," he said. "We take them there on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and they're college students. They're taking between nine and 12 hours, paid for by the school. Then, we have two students going to Atlantic, taking pre-engineering. So, their first semester is all the way up to Atlantic, then in the second semester, they'll be on Iowa Western's campus."
Wells says the academy is aimed at students seeking specific skills or degrees.
"We can meet the needs of students who really want to get their AA degrees," said Wells, "all the way down to, 'I want a trade, and I want the tools to do it.' All of these kids will be placed i apprenticeship programs in the summer and getting paid in the programs they selected, to make sure they want to do that work, and get some experience doing it."
In its first year of existence, the superintendent says the school is operating on a shoestring budget.
"The way the charter school works," he said, "you don't get the money right away. So, we won't get the money (from the state) to run the school until Christmas--which puts you behind the 8-ball. In year one, we know that our expenses will be very, very tight. We have about $230,000 to run this school through year one. Year two, our expenses really don't go up, but hopefully, our enrollment doubles, and we go from $230,000 to maybe a half-a-million-dollar budget."
Wells adds all of the academy's instructors are part-time staffers. Hamburg also has tuition agreements with the Shenandoah and Sidney school districts for high school students not enrolled in the charter school.