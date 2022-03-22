(Hamburg) -- State education officials will decide later this week on the Hamburg School District's charter high school proposal.
Discussion on the district's charter school application is on the State Education Board's agenda Thursday afternoon at 1 at the Grimes State Office Building in Des Moines. If approved, school officials will operate a career academy for high school students beginning next school year. Superintendent Dr. Wells reviewed the district's application with the Hamburg School Board Monday evening. Wells tells KMA News Iowa Department of Education officials ruled that the application met all charter school requirements. But, he says the board's decision is part of the process.
"The first part of the process, of course, was doing the application for a charter," said Wells. "We completed that last fall. Then, we had a public hearing, which was step two, and the state came down and was part of that meeting. That happened in January. The last step was the Iowa Department of Education either had to say your application had to meet the requirements, or does not. Then, they recommend."
Two previous applications to resume high school classes in Hamburg in the past year-and-a-half were rejected. Wells expressed confidence of success this time around.
"Our application is a good application," he said. "It will be good for kids, and I think the state board will see that. I'm confident we'll get a charter for next year."
If the application is approved, Wells says one of the challenges of launching a charter school in the 2022-23 school year involves staffing.
"The big dilemma for us is hiring staff," said Wells. "We can't really hire teachers until we know we have a charter. The timeline on that is tight. We'd start hiring people. We have a science position we'd have to hire, we have a math position we'd have to hire. Even though we have some candidates for those positions, everyone's battling for those teachers. Getting someone to come to Hamburg, Iowa when they have opportunities elsewhere is always a challenge."
Regardless of the state board's decision on the charter school, Wells says some of Hamburg's high school students will still attend classes in Sidney next school year. Both the Hamburg and Sidney School Boards renewed the tuition agreement between the two districts for next school year at a joint meeting Monday evening.