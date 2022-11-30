(Hamburg) -- Barely into its first semester of operations, Hamburg's charter high school plans an expansion next school year.
More than 30 high school students are enrolled in the program, which features a career academy format. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News he's proud of what the students have accomplished thus far in the construction trades and welding programs.
"We are putting a roof on our house--the construction trades kids," said Wells. "The welding program has received some fabrication contracts--so, they're filling those. Our nursing program has two students in that. And, we have a large group of kids going to Iowa Western to get their AA degrees. So, we're just very pleased with what our kids are doing."
In fact, Wells says the school has been so successful, discussions are already underway with state education officials about additional programming in the 2023-24 school year.
"We're looking at adding automotive licensure for our kids," he said. "We're looking at trying to work with St. Joseph Cosmetology to bring cosmetology school to Hamburg. So, we're looking at both those programs. We're going to add technology next year, as well. So, hopefully we're going to attract more kids to those programs, and lighten the numbers in some of our programs."
For example, Wells says the district's construction trades program is full, and the Hamburg School Board is considering adding an additional instructor for the second semester. The superintendent credits the demand for construction workers with the program's popularity.
"There's a huge demand for construction workers--and kids like that kind of work," said Wells. "So, yes, we've actually had to turn a couple of kids away that want to come to us, because they want that program. We just have no more room. When we add a second instructor, that will open up more opportunities and more slots for those programs."
In addition, Wells says the Hamburg district plans to advertise the charter school next spring in order to lure students who may not fit into the regular school setting.