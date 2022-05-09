(Hamburg) -- She guided the city of Hamburg through two major disasters--and now, the city's mayor has stepped down.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Hamburg City Council fielded a barrage of questions regarding the resignation of Cathy Crain. City Clerk/Treasurer Sheryl Owen confirmed at the meeting that Crain submitted her resignation letter earlier in the day. Currently, council members Earl "Speck" Hendrickson and Kent Benefiel serve as mayor pro tems. Benefiel, who conducted Monday's meeting, says information from the Iowa League of Cities specifies two options under the Iowa Code for the city to fill the vacancy.
"They can fill it by appointment, or by special election," said Benefiel. "There is no requirement to make a decision formally. But, the council could use a motion to make a choice. The vast majority of cities use an appointment process, as it is faster and cheaper. Keep in mind, the citizens can petition for a special election within 14 days of an appointment. Also, the city must first publish notice of its intent to fill the vacancy by appointment."
Owen says the petition for a special election must have signatures matching 15% of the voter turnout for the city's last mayoral election--or roughly 45 signatures. The person appointed or elected would fill the remainder of Crain's term, which expires in December, 2023.
Serving 15 years as mayor in two different stints, Crain was reelected to her fourth term in November, 2019. Crain guided the city through two 100-year floods in 2011 and 2019. Crain's resignation comes only weeks after she discussed the city's continuing recovery from the 2019 disaster on KMA's "Morning Line" program. In that interview, Crain discussed the delay in completion of the Ditch 6 levee expansion, as well as the progress of other flood recovery-related projects.
"We've been trying to complete these two new water wells since last fall," said Crain. "We've been trying to get our 63 buyouts (properties) done--the FEMA buyouts. Forty-five have been purchased. We believe the entire project will be completed by June. We've been working on a grant for the Colonial Theater restoration. The tuck pointing is done, and we've been waiting on new doors and windows. We suspect that will be finished by May."
In other business Monday night, the council approved the city's budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which begins July 1st.