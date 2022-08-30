(Des Moines) -- State Auditor Rob Sand is announcing another round of awards to Iowa cities, counties and school districts for finding new ways to save money.
Sand calls these Public Innovations and Efficiencies or PIE awards. The Hamburg Community School District with an enrollment of around 135 students has been named the best performing community school district.
"They're in Fremont County, which is the most southwestern county of the state and despite being a little (Class) 1A school, they have over 50 of our efficiency practices in place," Sand says. "So kudos to Hamburg for that."
Sand delivers baked pies to the winners. Public schools were considered for the first time this year and 121 school districts submitted entries. Eighty-four counties and 310 cities also entered the contest.
"Foster a little bit of a sense of competition, a little bit of a sense of achievement here for people who are really working hard here to save tax dollars," Sand says.
The counties of Johnson, Clayton, Kossuth, Louisa and Ringgold were recognized as the best performing counties against counties with similar populations. Jackson was the most improved county and Gilbertville was declared the most improved city in Iowa. The cities of Des Moines, Guttenburg, Milo, Plainfield and Fostoria also were recognized for making money saving moves. Ten school districts, including Hamburg, are receiving PIE awards. Sand is seeking re-election to a second term in November. His Republican opponent is Todd Halbur, a central Iowa realtor who owns a school supply business.
Other schools receiving the award include Bettendorf, Howard-Winneshiek, Sioux Central, M-F-L Mar-Mac, Missouri Valley, Belle Plaine, Gilmore City-Bradgate and the College Community School District serving Linn, Johnson and Benton Counties.