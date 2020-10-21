(Hamburg) -- Students in the Hamburg School District returned to classes this week following a COVID-19-related shutdown.
Marnie Simons Elementary School was closed for two weeks this month after eight staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells updated the Hamburg School Board on the situation at Tuesday night's regular meeting. Wells tells KMA News the depleted teaching staff forced students to shift to online learning during that period.
"The issue for us was not having enough staff to run," said Wells. "But we ran three days. Poor kids, I had to substitute for 1st grade, so they didn't get a great three days out of me. But, because of all the staff being gone, we had to close for two weeks. We did a deep cleaning of our building. We had two students that were confirmed with COVID, as well. Then Monday, we brought everybody back, and hopefully, we have things under control--at least for a while."
In addition, individuals in close contact with the teachers testing positive were also quarantined. Wells says coronavirus-induced teacher shortages put small districts like Hamburg in a bind.
"If we have a lot of staff members," he said, "in a small school like Hamburg, eight is more than half our staff. We still have about half our staff that has not been exposed. If we get a large number of staff (out), we can't get subs right now, and we just have to close if that happens."
Wells is superintendent at both Hamburg and Essex. He says both districts continue to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for mitigating COVID-19--including strict mask wearing requirements.
"Once they're in classrooms in Hamburg, and some of Essex's classrooms," said Wells, "we're able to get six feet of spacing. For those classrooms, kids can remove their masks once they're sitting down, and if they get up, they put their masks back on. But, it's gone very well. I think most people--especially visitors coming into our building--have complied with the mask rule. We check temperatures for everyone coming in and out. Students getting on buses, we check their temperatures. If their temperature is high, they're not allowed to get on.
"It's a precautionary step. We can't completely control it, so we're doing the best we can with it."
In other business, the Hamburg board heard an update on the district's certified enrollment report for the current school year. Calling the numbers "stable," Wells says Hamburg's enrollment totals 196 students--down three from the 2019-2020 certified numbers. He says the K-8 district continues to cope with an enrollment loss from the 2019 flooding.