(Hamburg) -- Hamburg is among the KMAland communities still dealing with a double whammy: recovering from the floods of 2019, while coping with the continuing coronavirus pandemic at the same time.
COVID-19 first struck in March around the one-year anniversary of the floodwaters that swamped three-fourths of the community. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain says city employees felt an immediate impact from coronavirus-related restrictions.
"For those of us who can work on a laptop or a cell phone," said Crain. "It didn't have as great of an impact as it did on our front line people--like our five guys that are face-to-face, and that are boots on the ground. And, our city clerk--she needs City Hall. She has a multitude of files that people need answers to."
And, Crain says COVID-19 dealt a blow to rebounding businesses, and residents.
"It had a terrific impact on our businesses that have complied with all the requirements, and the citizens," she said. "I can tell you we get more phone calls now, and far fewer walk-ins. And, we see a lot of people wearing masks."
COVID-19 also claimed another popular event. Hamburg residents held last year's Popcorn Days celebration only a few months after floodwaters receded. Crain, however, says public health measures regarding large crowds made holding the celebration this year impractical.
"We have all along tried to comply with state guidelines--and we're just unable to," said Crain. "We're just so sad. This has been going on since the '60's, and we did not want to interrupt it--even after a flood. But, for our citizens and visitors' health, our group, Kiwanis, has definitely decided not to participate."
Crain adds one key element would have been missing from the Popcorn Days Parade this year.
"One of the biggest reasons was to do a parade, you need bands," she said. "We had no bands to call, because no schools were in session. So, there couldn't possibly be a parade."
Meanwhile, the post-flood rebuilding goes on. Over the past several months, Hamburg has secured around $18 million in state and federal grant money, plus approximately $150,000 in donations for 93 new projects. We'll have more on those projects in a future news story. You can hear the full interview with Cathy Crain on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.