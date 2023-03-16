(Hamburg) -- The Hamburg Kiwanis Club is hosting its annual Kiwanis Chicken Dinner Sunday.
The proceeds from free-will donations at the dinner go to assisting local youth activities, according to Kiwanis Club member Judy Holliman.
“The proceeds will go to youth activities in the community,” Holliman said. “The sports booster will be helping and also the charter school will be having some activities, so we’ll help with that, too.”
The event’s menu includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, creamed cabbage, corned beef and a wider variety of desserts, all homemade.
The Kiwanis Club has a rich history of helping the community in Hamburg.
“Our club is kind of dwindling, but we are the only civic organization in Hamburg and this will be our 100th year,” Holliman said.
The Kiwanis Club’s Annual Chicken Dinner will be held Sunday, March 19 from 11:30 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Marnie Simons Elementary School in Hamburg.
