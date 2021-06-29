(Hamburg) -- A Hamburg man faces domestic assault and child endangerment charges following an incident Sunday.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a Hamburg residence just before midnight for a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, deputies arrested 40-year-old Quincy Thompson. Authorities say Thompson made life-threatening comments to the victim and then into the residence, where children were present.
Thompson is charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury and six county of child endangerment. He is being held in the Fremont County Jail on $10,000 bond.