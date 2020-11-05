(Shenandoah) -- A Hamburg man faces drug charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah Thursday.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of West Ferguson Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 26-year-old Joseph William Haughton on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for failure to have a valid driver's license, failure to provide proof of financial liability and operating a non-registered vehicle.
He was taken to the Page County Jail on $1,600 bond.