(Hamburg) -- A Fremont County man is accused of threatening and intimidating a woman around Hamburg.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Jeremy Wayne Rhoades Jr. of Hamburg was arrested this week on numerous charges in connection with an investigation into incidents taking place between last Friday and Wednesday. Authorities allege Rhoades began harassing a female at numerous locations around Hamburg, and accessed her email and social media accounts, and sent harassing messages to her contacts. Deputies also allege that on two occasions, Rhoades was armed with a blunt instrument, with intent to intimidate the victim. The suspect also allegedly threatened to damage the victim's property for his own financial gain.
Rhoades was arrested Wednesday for 2nd degree harassment--third or subsequent offense, and 3rd degree harassment. Additional charges of 1st degree harassment, 2nd degree harassment, extortion and stalking while in possession of a dangerous weapon were issued on Thursday.
The suspect is being held in the Fremont County Jail, pending an appearance before the county magistrate.