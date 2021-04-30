(Hamburg) -- A Hamburg man has been charged following a fatal accident in Fremont County Friday morning.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified of a male who was taken by private vehicle to an area hospital and might have been involved in a motor vehicle accident.
Authorities say the vehicle was later found partially submerged in the East Nishnabotna River near the 3100 block of 250th Street.
Upon discovery, rescue workers recovered the the bodies of 29-year-old Somia Moore and 19-year-old Johnathan Lee O'Hearn, both of Hamburg.
The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Duane Johnathaon Michael Stuck of Hamburg, was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle (OWI) -- Class B Felony -- and one count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident, resulting in Death, a Class D Felony.
The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Nebraska City Police Department, Riverton Fire and Rescue, Hamburg Fire and Rescue, Benefiel Towing and the Midwest Regional Dive Team assisted the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation is still ongoing, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.