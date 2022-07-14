(Sidney) -- Fremont County law enforcement are seeking information on the location of a wanted person.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for information on the location of Jeremy Wayne Rhoades Jr of Hamburg. Authorities say Rhoades is wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident that occurred on June 29 in Hamburg, and for violating probation in Fremont County.
Rhoades is described as a 6'2", 180-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on Rhoades' whereabouts are urged to contact the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at 712-374-2424, or their local law enforcement agency.