(Hamburg) -- Aside from raising a levee, Hamburg is addressing other tasks in the continuing recovery from the floods of 2019.
Earlier this week, city officials joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other stakeholders in breaking ground on raising the Ditch 6 levee an additional eight feet. Hamburg Public Works Director Alan Dovel has been one of the key individuals involved in the city's rebuilding efforts. Dovel tells KMA News raising the structure's height to 919 gives the community "a monster of a levee"--one capable of withstanding future flooding from the Missouri River.
"This is something higher than what the corps has modeled as to what could possibly come down to Hamburg," said Dovel. "Every model they've produced, nothing ever would come over the height of 919. So, that's basically determined the height we have now. That's the protection level that they say nothing can come over. That's what we stuck with."
When floodwaters from a swollen Missouri River swamped two-thirds of the community two years ago, Hamburg lost not only homes but several important structures--including its water plant and fire station, among others. Dovel says progress is reported with post-flood renovations.
"Our water and sewer was down for a long time," he said. "All that has been completely rebuilt. We have our water plant that's just about 90% rebuilt. We have a few things to do yet. Our sewer system has probably a few things to complete with that. It's all up and running fine, but there's a few tweaks that we need to do. Our fire hall, actually there's still some work we need to do on that. It's operable, but it's not complete yet."
In addition, Hamburg's main business district has undergone a facelift of sorts--at least five buildings along Main Street have been demolished. Another recovery step involves fixing some of the city's streets damaged by flooding.
"Our streets are another big project we had to continue with," said Dovel. "We kind of had to put that on hold, with all the other projects we've been doing. So, FEMA was gracious to give us an extension, so we could have a little bit more time to get our streets worked out, and get bids on that."
Like other communities impacted by the 2019 floods, Hamburg incurred a population loss. Dovel hopes the levee expansion, housing projects and other efforts will entice residents to move back to Hamburg in the future.
"It's a small community, it's a quiet community," he said. "We're interstate accessible. There's no reason for people not to come here. It's a nice quiet little community. We're going to gives us the protection to make people feel safe from a flood. I'm confident that people will come back."
During this week's groundbreaking ceremonies, Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain disclosed the city recently purchased two 10-acre plots of land for future housing development.