(Hamburg) -- The Hamburg school board discussed a pair of potentially large projects moving forward for the district in their meeting on Monday.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says the districts PPEL funding will soon be voted on by the community to be renewed for the next 10 years. Wells says a portion of that money will go towards adding on to the school building and says the community is in need of a fitness center.
"It would be to the west of our building attached out by the track," Wells said. "We're going to be having community meetings in September to get the input from our community and hopefully we can have a beautiful fitness center that would be free for our patrons or a very low cost to be a member. Just to help our community be fit and offering more for our town."
Wells says the potential time table right now includes meeting with the community and also the local hospital in the fall. If the board approves the plans then, the bidding for the project would begin in the spring followed by construction likely beginning the following summer or fall.
The momentum in the Hamburg community is what Wells says has really made the board want to do their part in contribution and applauded Mayor Cathy Crain and the community on it's recovery efforts from the floods back in 2019.
"The Hamburg community and Mayor Crain have done such a great job recovering after the flood," Wells said. "There's a lot of momentum in our community right now, a Dollar General has come in, there's a hotel being built (and) a grocery store. So as part of that momentum, we see a great opportunity to partner with the city and the local hospital to do a fitness center."
The second hot topic, according to Wells, was the discussion of bringing a charter high school to the Hamburg school district. Wells said the board was originally denied to bring back a state high school, but after the state passed a charter school bill, the board intends to send in a request.
"For the last couple of years we've been petitioning the state board to bring a high school back to Hamburg and we were denied," Wells said. "The Governor passed a charter school bill which allows charter schools, (and) the board can fill out an application and we'll present in front of the state board and ask for a charter high school."
Currently, the Hamburg district is a pre K-8 school, and Wells says high school students are split between the Shenandoah, Fremont-Mills, Sidney, and Essex school districts. Wells said Hamburg has the student and community population to support a high school and hopes to provide his students with more opportunities.
"So our hope is that we can bring in a special type of school a charter school that focuses on trades, focuses on preparing students for higher education, and trying to partner with the community colleges so that every student who graduates would have an A.A. degree," Wells said.
Wells says the hope is to have had community meetings and be able to send in the application for the school by October.
Wells made his comments on the KMA Morning Line Program Friday. You can hear the full interview with this story at kmaland.com.