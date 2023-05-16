(Hamburg) -- It'll be next spring at the earliest before construction begins on an expansion and renovation project in the Hamburg School District.
Hamburg's School Board members received an update on the construction timeline at its regular meeting Monday evening. Voters last September approved a $3.1 million bond issue for expansion and renovation projects at Marnie Simons Elementary School. But, a March bidletting for the projects was unsuccessful. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News a second bidletting attempt is expected in late June-early July.
"It was estimated that our project would be $3.1 million to $4 million," said Wells. "The lowest bid was $7.6 million. The highest was over $9 million. So, it was definitely out of range--we don't have that kind of money."
Wells says the district and officials with the Farnsworth Group--the project's general architects--are hoping to entice more companies interested in bidding on the project.
"We only had three bids--so that was disappointing," he said. "We've been reaching to other contractors from the Midwest to try to get more bids and make it more competitive. We feel confident our local people will be able to bid this time around, which means we'll get a lower bid, because they don't have all the hotels, and stage all the equipment at their home sites."
With groundbreaking now delayed until next spring, Wells says the district must cope with space shortages and other inconveniences.
"For a year, we're still going to be strapped for classrooms," said Wells. "With the fitness center, we'll just use our current weightroom until we get the project going."
Projects include a 8,000 square foot fitness center that would serve both students and local residents, a 250-seat auditorium for both student and community performances, and construction of two additional classrooms to meet the demands for the district's maker space programming for K-8 students.