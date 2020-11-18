(Hamburg) -- After delays due to coronavirus and flood-related repairs, the Hamburg School District's house project is nearing a climax.
More work is expected to take place next week on the project, which is a part of the district's career academy format. Hamburg's School Board received an update on the project at its regular meeting earlier this week. Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News recent accomplishments included the long-awaited pouring of the structure's basement.
"We have the basement poured," said Wells. "Our students tarred the outside of the basement. And, Mark Hughes Construction has been great to work with. He dug the basement for us. We had a lot of trouble getting people to do that, because of all the work on the levee--and those people are making great money with that. So, Mark Hughes came and helped us with that, and we're very grateful for that. Then, Gettler's out of Stanton poured the basement for us."
Wells says volunteers will help students complete other tasks next week.
"Next Monday, a group from Illinois will be coming--a church group--working with our kids," he said. "They'll frame up the house Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, the following week after Thanksgiving, we'll have the house pretty much done by that Saturday. They have 30 men coming, and it's a pretty fast process. So, we'll match up kids throughout the day for an hour at a time, so our kids are part of that process. We definitely will have the house done before Christmas."
Plans originally called for students in grades 3 through 8 to begin construction last May. But, the statewide school shutdown due to COVID-19 last spring put the project on hold. Additionally, Wells says assisting contractors were hard to find due to repair work on Missouri River levees damaged by the 2019 flooding. Still, the superintendent says the project provides a great learning experience for students.
"Any student who wants to be part of it, can," said Wells. "They will learn as much as they possibly can. Our junior high does do shop. So, they'll familiar with building technique. They building most of the house's walls inside the school, and they'll be doing most of the heavier work in the house."
Wells adds Shenandoah's Pella, Incorporated plant contributed $20,000 for windows for the project.