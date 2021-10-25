(Hamburg) -- Hamburg school officials are planning another round of facilities upgrades without raising taxes.
Hamburg's School Board recently discussed feedback from a public meeting concerning the district's building needs. As a result of the feedback, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the district is looking at three possible projects with a total cost of up to $2.7 million: construction of a new fitness center adjacent to Marnie Simons Elementary School, construction of two new classrooms for a proposed charter school, and construction of a new auditorium.
"The auditorium and the fitness center do not rely on the charter school," said Wells. "So, we'll go ahead this spring. We're working with Jerry Purdy with Design Alliance. He's helping us with the bid packages. We'll put that out to bid this spring, and would start work after the snow melts."
Wells says the proposed, expanded fitness center would meet the wellness needs of both the students and the community.
"We have a lot of patrons that utilize our fitness center," said Wells. "We have a small weight room, and we do have the gym. We have so many people using it, we'd like to have a better facility for them to use, and also a stand-alone facility that would keep people out of the school, yet they would have 24-hour access to it. We think for sports as well, having an available weight system for kids and for parents would be good, and we could offer classes and aerobics, and other fitness programs."
Wells says there's also a need for a new auditorium to compliment the district's strong fine arts department.
"Our community is very focused on being able to bring people into our community, and offer things to our community," he said. "But, currently, we don't have a great location for that. Currently, if we have an assembly, we take them (students) into the gym--not great. And, we're looking at building an auditorium with 250 seats, which would house all of our students, and would be a nice place for the community to bring in performances."
Plans call for constructing the fitness center and the auditorium with funding from the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE revenues, plus the physical plant and equipment levy. Hamburg votes will decide on a 10-year extension of the PPEL in next Tuesday's general elections. Wells says SAVE and PPEL dollars were used for other recent facility improvements.
"We did a safe and security entryway," said Wells. "We've done an industrial 21st-century learning center. We've remodeled bathrooms, we've built a kitchen, We've done a lot with our penny sales tax, and our PPEL."
The PPEL extension needs a simple majority in order to pass.