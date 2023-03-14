(Hamburg) -- Hamburg school officials are hoping to break ground on a massive construction project next month.
Approval of a construction contract is on the Hamburg School Board's regular meeting agenda next Monday evening. That's if the project's bidletting is successful. Back in September, the district's voters approved a $3.1 million bond issue for expansion and renovation projects at Marnie Simons Elementary School. Projects include a 8,000 square foot fitness center that would serve both students and local residents, a 250-seat auditorium for both student and community performances, and construction of two additional classrooms to meet the demands for the district's maker space programming for K-8 students. If board members award a contract, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News construction could begin in April, with a completion date targeted for June, 2024.
"The fitness center will be constructed first," said Wells. "The auditorium would be casted walls, so that will go up very quickly. They'll work on that project until June. Hopefully, they'll finish before that. There is a penalty for every day that is late. So, if they go into July, there is a penalty for the contractor."
Engineers' estimates placed the total construction costs between $3.5 million and $4.5 million. Wells says plans call for using the district's Physical Plant and Equipment Levy and Secure an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE funds to cover additional costs beyond the bond issue.
"When you break out these projects individually," he said, "I don't know how it could be $4.5 million. When you have an auditorium--Mount Ayr built an auditorium very similar to the one we want to build for just over a million dollars. Two classrooms--would that be a million dollars? And then, the fitness center. Of course, we have some groundwork we have to do, and some drainage issues we have to address. But, we feel pretty confident our project will come within our scope of $3.5 million to $4.5 million."
One inconvenience caused by the construction project involves parking. With the school's main parking lot serving as a staging area, Wells says the district must find alternative space.
"We purchased a large lot across the street from the school," said Wells. "We put a house on one half of that. The other half, we plan on putting teacher parking, which will create about 35-40 parking spaces directly across the street from the school, next to the house we built."
Wells says another remedy involves a plan for curb parking around the school that he'll take to the board later this spring.