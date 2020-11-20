(Hamburg) -- More federal funding is forthcoming for Hamburg's continuing flood recovery efforts.
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne's office announced Friday the Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded Hamburg a grant of more than $4.8 million to repair and restore seven buildings in Hamburg that were damaged by last year's flooding along the Missouri River. Awarded to the Hamburg Low Rent Housing Agency, the grant will allow the community to restore buildings to pre-disaster conditions and improve resiliency of the structures by using flood-resistant building materials, and making other changes to internal systems.
This latest grant follows a $7.9 million award from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration announced last month to fund critical infrastructure improvements aimed at protecting businesses and neighborhoods. FEMA also awarded Hamburg multiple grants totaling more than $4 million to fund buyouts of flood-damaged properties.