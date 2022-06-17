(Hamburg-Sidney) -- Two KMAland school districts are in dispute over the expiration of a tuition agreement between the schools.
Earlier this week, both the Shenandoah and Hamburg School Boards approved a one-year agreement, allowing Hamburg's high school students to attend classes at Shenandoah High School for the 2022-23 school year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells confirmed he contacted Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson after Hamburg's previous tuition agreement with the Sidney School District was not renewed. Hamburg students have attended classes in Sidney since 2015, when the Farragut School District disbanded. Wells attributed the impasse to a disagreement over transportation costs.
"Currently, the Sidney agreement is, they get 100% of the money, and we pay transportation for kids to go back and forth," said Wells. "We've done that, and the board certainly wants to make sure our kids can get to and from school. But, it's quite a cost to the district. We lose money in this situation."
Wells adds Hamburg asked Sidney to cover a percentage of the transportation costs, but to no avail. Though Hamburg's charter school opens this fall, Wells says state law requires Hamburg to have a tuition agreement in place with another area district.
"We're not sure any students will attend Shenandoah," he said. "We do have some kids interested. It would allow us to actually transport kids to Shenandoah schools, and gives our kids more options."
Earlier this week, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood told KMA News he was surprised that Hamburg had reached agreement with Shenandoah.
"We offered them a two-year agreement, just exactly like what is in place right now," said Hood. "We offered them a three-year agreement, where we gave them 5%, 6% and 7% to keep for helping with the costs of transportation going up. We don't have a signed agreement yet."
Hood confirms that Nelson reached out to him, and informed him of the Shenandoah School Board's pending action on the Hamburg agreement. Hood says his district sought a long-term agreement with Hamburg in order to set staffing numbers.
"Sidney's responsible for the staffing," he said. "So, I think it's only fair that we have a long-term agreement, so that we can figure out our staffing needs, so that doesn't put us in a bad situation with staff. As you all know, it's a difficult time right now getting teachers."
Saying "their kids are our kids," Hood adds Sidney enjoyed having Hamburg's high school students in their classes. Hamburg students may still attend classes at Sidney under open enrollment. Wells added he hopes another agreement may be reached with Sidney in the future. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells here: