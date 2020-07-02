(Hamburg-Sidney) -- Whole grade sharing discussions between the Hamburg and Sidney School Districts are anticipated in the coming months.
At a special joint meeting earlier this week, the Hamburg and Sidney School Board approved a two-year extension of a tuition-in agreement between the two districts, allowing Hamburg's high school students to attend classes at Sidney. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the agreement was necessary in order for his district to continue operating as a K-8 school.
"In order for us to remain a K-8, we have to have a tuition agreement with the district," said Wells. "It has to be a district that touches your boundaries. So, our choices are Shenandoah and Sidney, because Rock Port and Nebraska City flank our other side. So, it's not as good of an agreement that we've had in the past. Basically, all the money will go to Sidney, and we'll transport the kids to Sidney. But, we do have an agreement for two years, and it allows us to remain a school district."
Sidney school officials expressed interest in initiating whole grade sharing talks with Hamburg. Wells says his district, likewise, is interested in such discussions, considering the State Education Board rejected the district's application for resuming high school classes under a career academy format three times.
"We did reach out to the Iowa School Board Association, and ask them to facilitate those meetings," he said. "We're waiting for them to call us back, so that we can set the dates for those meetings. I think that's a very positive thing. Hopefully, our relationship, and program sharing and those things can improve as we move forward."
Wells says public meetings are necessary before any possible sharing takes effect as early as the 2021-22 school year.
"You have to have board meetings to discuss it," said Wells. "Then, you have to actually have public hearings and public meetings with your community prior to January 1st. So, if whole grade sharing is going to happen for the '21-22 school year, we would have to have those meetings prior to January.
"You know, it's a tight timeline, but I think a couple meetings we can probably iron out any differences we might have. And, having a neutral person there is really important as we move forward," he added.
The superintendent adds it's too early to determine what the sharing arrangement between the two districts would look like.