(Hamburg) -- Some Hamburg Middle School students are gearing up for the ultimate field trip.
Seventeen 7th graders and six adults are traveling through the eastern portion of the U.S. May 24th through June 3rd. And, Washington, D.C. is just one stop on the long road trip. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News several other stops and activities are planned along the way to D.C.
"We drive out in vans, and we go to Mark Twain's home in Hannibal, Missouri," said Wells. "They've been reading Huckleberry Finn books, and they get to go into the cave. They talk about Injun Joe, and those adventures. We go to Illinois and Abe Lincoln's home. We go ziplining in Ohio. In Pittsburgh, we go to the Steelers' stadium and the Andy Warhol Museum."
While in the nation's capital, Wells says the students plan to visit some familiar locations--including the Holocaust Museum and the Smithsonian Museum complex.
"The Smithsonians, alone--you could spend a full day in each of the Smithsonians," he said, "and learn about space travel in our country, and study the history of that. The African-American interactive Smithsonian is one of the most amazing things we see. They go to George Washington's home at Mount Vernon--then they mix in a lot of fun things."
After four days in Washington, Wells says other stop are planned on the way home.
"Then, we go to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and spend one night in a hotel on the beach," said Wells. "Then, we travel back to Hersheyland, the NFL Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, then we return home exhausted June 3rd."
Four nights of camping are also included in the trip. Students raised approximately $30,000 to cover the trip's expenses. Planning is already underway for a European trip for Hamburg Charter High School students next spring.