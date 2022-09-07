(Hamburg) -- The city of Hamburg is hosting its annual Popcorn Day celebration September 10, with a special twist.
This year’s installment is titled “Cheers for 60 Years,” with a goal to pay homage to the 60-year history of Hamburg Popcorn Day, according to one of the event’s coordinators, Judy Holliman.
“[Popcorn day] was started by Art Vogel, the president of the popcorn plant in Hamburg,” Holliman said. “He wanted to honor the popcorn farmers, so he started with just a small celebration and it popped into something bigger and we’ve enjoyed it every year since then.”
A plethora of activities will be available throughout the morning, including a pancake breakfast, a 10K run, craft show, bake sale, various children’s activities and the annual Popcorn Day Queen Coronation.
The afternoon will kick off with the veterans ceremony and Main Street parade, which features an exhibit of antique automobiles and farm equipment led by parade director and antique enthusiast, Gary White.
“I’m very dedicated to my antiques,” White said. “I love all antiques, I don’t care if they’re red, green, pink, whatever color it is. We need to keep our American agricultural heritage alive and I feel like through parades and shows, agriculture can still be remembered as it was in the years past.”
Following the parade, Popcorn Day will conclude with a series of musical performances in Hamburg’s city park, concluding with a teen dance at the end of the night.
Like any celebration of this scale, Popcorn Day requires a host of volunteers to chip in and help stage the event.
Event coordinator Elaine Howard is impressed with the way residents of Hamburg have committed time and effort to ensure a day that is so important to the community remains a success.
“I think after three years from the flood and the pandemic, you’re starting to get a feeling of coming back to normal,” Howard said. “Popcorn Day has always just been so exciting for Hamburg, since Vogel started it years ago. This year, we’ve had a really great bunch of younger women and men that have stepped in to take on a lot of the different projects, and that’s been just a wonderful thing.”
Popcorn Day takes place in Hamburg Saturday, Sept. 10 beginning at 7 A.M. and running throughout the entire day.
The list of events and the full interview with Holliman, White and Howard can be found below.