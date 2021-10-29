(Hamburg) -- One area funding board will be offering assistance to several organizations this fall through community fundraising.
Since its founding in 1957, the Hamburg United Fund has continued to support local organizations in Hamburg. This year, the nine-member fundraising board will be assisting nine organizations in the community with a fundraising goal of $8,500. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show," this week, advisor Kent Claiborne says the community created the fund to offer a simpler and more efficient way to fundraise in the community.
Claiborne says three of the organizations will help provide more opportunities for students and youth in the area.
"The Hospital Auxiliary is one of the organizations, and it provides scholarships for students to get medical degrees to support our local hospital," Claiborne said. "The Friends of the Hamburg Library serves needs, books, equipment, reading, and craft programs, at the library, and youth sports affects a lot of second to sixth graders with volleyball, flag football, basketball, wrestling, and track."
Claiborne says the fund will also support two groups, putting forth efforts to put on community events and provide community service.
"The Colonial Theater, which is owned by the community, has ongoing needs to keep the theater up to date, and that serves not only our area, but a lot of people drive to the Hamburg community theater," Claiborne said. "Inter-Church Council, there main focus and need, is they furnish the pantry, which is a food distribution for the needy."
With the intent to help keep the town a good-looking place, Claiborne says two of the organizations have done a great deal of work to tidy up the town of Hamburg.
"Hamburg Heritage Hall is an ongoing project of refurbishing a building here in Hamburg that can serve our community as a gathering place," Claiborne said. "Hometown Pride has done an excellent job in beautification in different areas of the community with murals, flower planting, and they do a great job of taking pride in the community and making it look nice downtown."
However, Claiborne says the final organization, The Salvation Army, provided efforts for Hamburg in recovering from the floods in 2019.
While the goal continues to increase each year, Claiborne says the community has met every goal over the past 64 years. Those wishing to help the Hamburg United Fund reach their goal once again can do so by sending donations to Great Western Bank P.O. Box 9 Hamburg, IA, 51640. You can hear the full interview with Claiborne below.