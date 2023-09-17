Arrest

(Hamburg) -- A Fremont County suspect faces a bevy of charges an incident in Hamburg Sunday morning.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Sonya Lynn Holmes was arrested for attempted murder, going armed with intent, domestic abuse--use of a weapon, and reckless use of a firearm causing property damage. Authorities say sheriffs deputies were called to a residence in Hamburg on a report of shots fired and a vehicle struck by gunfire. Deputies with assistance from the Iowa State Patrol and the Mills County Sheriff's Office took Holmes into custody at her residence.

Authorities allege Holmes fired a shot during an argument, striking an occupied vehicle. The suspect is being held in the Fremont County without bond, pending an initial appearance before the county magistrate.

