(Hamburg) -- Charges are filed in connection with an injury accident in Fremont County last month.
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says 32-year-old Ashley Kay Frost of Hamburg was arrested Wednesday for OWI 1st offense and reckless driving, and was cited for no SR-22 insurance, violation of a restricted license--ignition interlock--and a stop sign violation. Frost is charged in connection with a two-vehicle accident in the early evening hours of March 20th. Authorities say Frost's 1998 Dodge Dakota was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Washington Street when it collided with a southbound 2021 Dodge Ram driven by Charles Mincer of Toxaway, New Jersey at the intersection with E Street. Frost's vehicle then left the roadway and entered a culvert at Washington and D Streets. Deputies were later called to the 1900 block of Park Street for a report of a possibly intoxicated female driving recklessly in a church yard.
Mincer and a passenger in his vehicle were treated and released at the scene. Frost was taken to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg with serious injuries. She was later released from the Fremont County Jail on her own recognizance.