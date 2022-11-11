(Clarinda) -- A KMAland native has returned to the area to serve as a women's health provider at the Clarinda Regional Health Center.
In a press release Friday morning, CRHC announced that Kirsten Hamilton will be joining the hospital's medical team beginning December 1st. Hamilton will see patients at the CRHC specialty clinic Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., specializing in whole body women's health services.
A Bedford native, Hamilton received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Northwest Missouri State University and her Master of Science in Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner from Herzing University in Madison, Wisconsin. A board-certified nurse practitioner, Hamilton completed the majority of her clinical time for her master's at CRHC.
Hamilton currently resides on a small acreage east of Lenox with her husband Bryan and two children Avery and Reid.