(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are expressing concerns over issues with the county's emergency communication system.
Specifically, the issues involve so-called dead spots in communications with individual radios used by the county's first responders. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope outlined the problems during Wednesday's county board of supervisors meeting. Aistrope says one dead spot was demonstrated at a recent fire call south of Thurman, where firefighters using hand-held radios found no service. Aistrope says often times, first responders must use another communication channel with hand-held units in order to ensure adequate communications.
"You've got to turn to another channel to have service, okay?" said Aistrope. "You're not going to just be able to talk on fire. You have to turn to fire 2 or something, whatever you call it. That would transmit maybe on fire then."
Aistriope cited a lack of repeaters with the county's communications towers as a possible cause for the outage. Supervisors Chair Dustin Sheldon, who is also Sidney's assistant fire chief, says radio coverage actually declined when the hand-held radios replaced those formerly kept in first responders' vehicles
"My ability for my people to be able to communicate, as a whole, has went down drastically," said Sheldon. "Whether it's a safety issue, or anything. Our level of communication has gone down, which makes it more dangerous for my people, your people, whoever it may be."
County officials purchased new hand-held units for law enforcement and fire personnel plus EMTs as part of improvements to the communication system. Back in 2018, the supervisors approved a contract with Motorola Solutions to install the new communications system, and to hook onto the Iowa State Interoperable Communications System, or ISICS. Saying it's a safety issue, Sheldon believes Motorola Solutions should address the coverage problems with individual radios.
"Let's get a hold of Motorola, ASAP," he said, "and let's get them down here, ASAP, so that we can figure out what our avenues of travel even are, if this is even feasible financially or logistically to make it work, because this has been going on, and on, and on. We need to get this thing finished, tied up, buttoned up, and out of everybody's way--for lack of a better term."
Discussion also centered on whether the county should pay extra maintenance costs for the units. Supervisor Randy Hickey believes cities or townships should cover the radios' maintenance, since the county purchased the units.
"This is my suggestion that that cities and the trustees come in," said Hickey, "because they have the taxable entity, plus, you know, by mandate, they've got to help fund this. I would suggest we go back to them, and try to get all this money, and get that."
After considerable discussion, the supervisors unanimously approved a motion to send a letter to the county's fire departments regarding financial requirements for the new radios' maintenance.