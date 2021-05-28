(Council Bluffs) -- A well-known southwest Iowa political figure is running for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District seat.
Former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa announced her candidacy for the district's GOP nomination in 2022 in a video released on Youtube late Thursday afternoon. The Council Bluffs Republican served in the Iowa Legislature from 2011 to 2021. She represented the Iowa House's 99th District her first two years, before serving the 16th House District the remaining years of tenure.
Hanusa holds a bachelor of science degree in education from Concordia Teachers College and a master of arts in American history from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Before election to the Iowa House, she served on the staff of Senator Charles Grassley before becoming director of the White House Office of Presidential Correspondence under George W. Bush, serving from 2001 to 2006. She was also Republican candidate for Iowa Secretary of State in 2006.
Hanusa seeks the congressional seat currently held by West Des Moines Democrat Cindy Axne, who was reelected to a second term in November of last year.