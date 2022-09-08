(Harlan) -- Harlan school officials and supporters are attempting to pass a bond issue involving sweeping upgrades to the district's current facilities.
Voters in the Harlan School District will head to the polls Tuesday to decide on a $22.9 million bond issue -- the primary funding source for a nearly $33 million construction and overhaul effort. Harlan School Superintendent Jenny Barnett tells KMA News roughly $15 million of the project's cost regards the construction of a new intermediate building, which is currently the oldest structure built in 1965. While the new facility would include the same grades, including five sections of 3rd through 5th graders, she adds it would provide further learning and collaborative opportunities for students and teachers.
"It would also have some newer instructional spaces that are much more flexible so that you can work outside the classroom, but not in the hallway but a pod," said Barnett. "You can open your classroom door to another 3rd grade teacher's door if that's who you're teaching with do some things collaboratively. It would also upgrade all the systems within the intermediate building."
Barnett says the new structure would be constructed on the current playground, and after completion, the old building would be torn down to make space for a new playground.
The current high school is also slated to receive many renovations. Among other things, Barnett says the auditorium is overdue for an expansion.
"Our auditorium has the original seats that it had in 1969 and 1970, and then upgrade the lighting system and sound system," Barnett explained. "Our stage, we've heard, is great, but we just need to add a little more seating as well so that we can offer some bigger events."
Barnett adds nearly all classrooms will be updated, particularly the science rooms -- which have remained the same since the school's construction in 1970. In addition, she says the current metal walls in most classrooms are quite outdated regarding sound and technology capabilities.
Other renovations include renovating the media centers at the middle and high schools and several security measures, including secured entrances for the intermediate and high school buildings and outdoor safety fencing at the primary school. Barnett says the proposal comes after a formal facilities assessment and multiple meetings with a facilities committee encompassing several community members after consulting with teachers and staff.
"So we met four times and within that timeframe we looked at data -- because we surveyed out staff and asked them what they felt we needed facility wise," said Barnett. "So we looked at that data and had the community team prioritize the data, and then we looked at specific projects in each building and prioritized those."
Barnett adds the district plans to utilize $9.1 million from the district's Secure and Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, funds. While trying to be as transparent as possible with the project's planning phase, Barnett says support for the effort has been strong.
"We've been to several of our surrounding communities and done town halls as well as here in Harlan, and we've had a great response to that," she said. "Often times there's 15 to 20 people at each of those and they ask good questions and we answer them as honestly and best we can. But, we feel as if we've had very positive responses to this."
Barnett says the hope would be to complete most of the renovation efforts over the summer of 2023 to cause as little interruption to the 2023-24 school year as possible. Polls are open in Shelby County from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the usual polling locations, and residents can vote absentee in person up until the day before the election. The complete plans for the construction and renovation efforts can be found on the school district's website.