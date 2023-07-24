(Harlan) -- While some remodeling will take longer than initially anticipated, ground has been broken on construction and renovation efforts in the Harlan School District.
In September, Harlan School District voters approved a $22.9 million bond issue to assist in covering an over $33 million construction and renovation effort spanning all four buildings in the school district. The district also plans to utilize $9.1 million from its Secure and Advance Vision for Education or SAVE funds. Most notably, crews broke ground on a new intermediate facility to house five sections of 3rd through 5th graders. Harlan Superintendent Jenny Barnett thanked the voters for supporting the project and said it's exciting to see dirt moving on the site near the primary building.
"They've pretty much cleared the ground now so it's super exciting and they've cleared quite a few trees," said Barnett. "Basically the green space that was outside the primary building will be where they're building the new intermediate building. Then, eventually, they'll tear down the old intermediate building and that will be our new playground area."
The nearly $15 million construction, Barnett says, will provide for more collaboration between teachers in each grade and a much-needed update from the current structure built in 1965.
"It's a much more modern concept than we currently have," Barnett explained. "Each grade group will have their own hub, and then share a common area outside (the classrooms), they can even share a couple classrooms at a time, put a little library out there--it's going to be very, very nice."
Additionally, Barnett says the process will alleviate the need to displace students from the current learning environments until the hopeful completion of the new facility in January 2025.
Meanwhile, renovations are underway at the other three facilities, including the high school. Notably, the superintendent says work to renovate the high school auditorium is progressing significantly.
"So, the auditorium should be done towards the end of September--they poured the concrete for the calipers last week," she said. "Then we'll drywall the ceiling, paint the stage, and then get the new carpet and seating in there."
Barnett adds crews are also working on the high school and middle school roofs. However, she says they plan on re-bidding the remodeling of nearly all the classrooms due to too tight of a timeline for when they wanted the work to start compared to the amount of work they were proposing. Ultimately, Barnett says they hope to replace nearly all the classroom walls.
"There's currently metal walls instead of drywall, so all of those metal walls will be taken down and dry wall will be put up along with new carpet--everything will get a facelift basically," said Barnett. "Then the library will be opened up into the commons area and there will also be a 'hall of excellence' that goes from the gym all the way down to the common area and that will get a facelift as well."
She adds the plans to add air conditioning to the middle school gym and renovations to its library and media center will also be bid out with the high school remodeling. Barnett hopes to see the work begin by Spring 2024 following a competitive bidding process. Barnett says they are also working out the details on a recently received state safety grant for each building, which will eventually bring safety updates such as additional cameras and secure vestibules at building entryways.