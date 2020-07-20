(Harlan) -- Hy-Vee in Harlan will be giving away more than 3,800 free apples to customers this week.
The contactless, drive-thru event takes place Tuesday from 10 a.m.-noon or while supplies last. The giveaway is made possible through a partnership with Stemilt, Hy-Vee's fruit supplier. The companies are donating fresh produce to customers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact across the state.
The first 380 customers will each receive 10 apples, for a total of 1,150 pounds of donated fruit. The giveaway will take place in the store's parking lot on the west side of the store. Apples will be safely loaded into each customer's vehicle using a contactless method.