(Council Bluffs) -- A Harlan man has been sentenced to five years in prison on a federal firearms charge.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum says 51-year-old Blake Edward Coope was sentenced to 60 months in prison for being a drug user in possession of a firearm. Cooper was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term and pay a $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims' Fund.
The charge stems from an incident in July 2019, when the Shelby County Sheriff's Office was advised that Cooper made threats to kill law enforcement officers and innocent civilians. A search warrant revealed 21 firearms, ammunition, 50 pounds of ammonium nitrate and materials that could be used to make an explosive device. Authorities also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The investigation was conducted by the Iowa State Fire Marshal, Shelby County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.