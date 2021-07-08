(Omaha) — A Harlan native has been tapped for a prominent role in Nebraska’s gubernatorial race.
Republican candidate Charles Herbster this week announced that Ellen Keast will serve as deputy campaign manager. Keast is a 2018 graduate of Harlan Community High School and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in history in 2020.
Keast previously served on the campaign team of former President Trump during his bid for reelection in 2020. She had been serving as deputy director of communications for the Herbster campaign prior to the promotion.
“Keeping the Good Life Great is my priority, and Ellen shares that vision,” Herbster said. “Ellen has established herself as a strong leader, and a great addition to our team.”
Herbster — a farmer from Falls City — officially announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the Nebraska governor’s race to replace incumbent Pete Ricketts, who is term-limited out.
Keast is the daughter of Steve and Amy Keast of Harlan.