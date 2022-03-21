(Harlan) -- Following the nomination period, one local restaurant has been named one of ten finalists for a statewide burger contest.
The Iowa Beef Industry Council--in conjunction with the Iowa Cattlemen's Association--has announced the top-10 restaurants for the 13th Annual Iowa's Best Burger Contest. Among those surviving the competition includes Victoria Station in Harlan. IBIC Spokesperson Kylie Peterson says last year's winner came from Winneshiek County, and those claiming the top prize often see quite an uptick in business.
"Bambino's in Ossian, Iowa was the winner last year," said Peterson. "In last year's contest, we had over 200 towns across Iowa represented. Bambino's rose to the top. This contest is great because it really brings new people to some of these towns. It helps highlight some of those small town mom-and-pop burger joints like Bambino's. Bambino's saw a 70% increase in burger sales after winning this contest. It shows that people are really excited about this contest and are going to drive from anywhere to try it."
As the contest looks to find the best uses of beef throughout the state, Peterson says restaurants like Victoria Station can range from having the simplest burger--like Bambino's--or creating more innovative masterpieces.
"Some of those really unique ones that have unique and fun toppings do well," said Peterson. "Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa a couple of years ago won and they have a sweet pepper jelly that just gave it a bite and a little different taste, so that rises to the top. When the contest is going through its first phase, we're really just looking for that nomination of the restaurant. Once that restaurant gets named Iowa's best burger, they get to choose which burger on their menu they want to highlight as their best burger."
With the contest whittled down to 10, Peterson says a secret panel of judges will visit the finalists and try their burgers before announcing the winner on May 2nd to kick off May Beef Month in Iowa. Other restaurants in the running include The Handlebar in Dallas Center, Pally's Bar and Grill in Clive, Cattlemen's Steakhouse in Sac City, West Towne Pub in Ames, Lachele's Fine Foods in Des Moines, The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown, Flaming Office Bar and Grill in Toledo, Arty's Ice Cream and Grill in Wilton, and Foodie Garage Eatery in Dubuque.
Peterson made her comments on a recent edition of the KMA "Morning Show," and you can hear the full interview below.