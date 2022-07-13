(Harlan) -- Harlan school officials are hoping to receive the public's support on a proposed bond issue for several facilities renovations.
Voters have the chance to cast their decision on September 13 on a proposed $22.9 million bond issue covering two-thirds of the cost of renovations to all four facilities within the Harlan School District. Jenny Barnett is the Harlan School Superintendent. Barnett says the other third of the cost, or roughly $9.1 million, would come from the district's Secure and Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, funds. Barnett says one of the primary goals of the bond is to replace the current intermediate building -- also the oldest building constructed in 1965 -- holding grades three through five with a new, modern facility. She says one of the primary concerns is addressing the HVAC system and air quality.
"Each classroom has its own air unit in it, so the heating and cooling unit is in the corner of the classroom and that doesn't do well for air quality or energy efficiency and it's also noisy at times when instruction is going on," said Barnett. "So, there's quite a few things that are maybe even under the ground or above the ground that are truly really needed."
Barnett says estimates to renovate came in around $12-to-13 million compared to the roughly $15 million costs to build a new facility. She adds that the plan is to construct the building -- approximately the same size -- on the current playground and tear down the old facility to build a new playground. Additionally, she says the facility would allow for more flexible seating and collaboration between teachers.
"A lot of new elementary have maybe all five third grade classrooms in one area, and then there's a pod in the middle of it," said Barnett. "You can use that to pull for small groups, or if a student has speech language and the speech language pathologist could come out and work with them rather than having them come down to a separate office. If students needed to work outside of the classroom or sit out in the hall to work on something, you could be able to see them right there in that extra space."
Barnett says the district would invest another roughly $14 million into the district's high school, primarily looking to update the facility's classrooms, with most dealing with metal walls.
"The classrooms for example, the metal walls are not conducive to sound very well, so you can hear what's going on in the classroom beside you," said Barnett. "And many of the classrooms only have one or two outlets and with the age of technology right now, that's difficult when you want to do some instructional technology or even with students and their laptops."
Other renovations to the 53-year-old facility include opening up the media center and commons area, allowing for a line of sight from the main office to the outdoors, and additional locker space. Meanwhile, work at the middle school would include media center renovations and roof work, while the primary building -- the district's newest facility -- needs a handicap-accessible playground and the addition of fencing.
Barnett says the bond would include a $2.33 increase to the district's property tax levy, which she says is a more financially responsible ask, particularly given the proposed renovations.
"Last time we ran a bond in 2018, the tax increase was $4.05 so we are being responsible about that because that one did not pass and we would like this one to pass," said Barnett. "So this year we are asking for about half of that and we will also have a brand new facility on the books for that."
Barnett says the increase is roughly an additional $9.57 a month on a household valued at $100,000 or $0.27 per acre. Also included on the ballot is a question regarding the renewal of the district's revenue purpose statement, which is required by state law every 10 years. More information on the proposed bond issue and renovations can be found on the district's website or by calling the district office at 712-755-2152.