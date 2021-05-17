(Harlan) -- The Better Business Bureau has announced the winners of BBB’s 2021 Scott Mecham Student of Integrity Award Scholarships. A Harlan senior is a recipient.
The awards were created to promote ethics and integrity among young people so they may be motivated to continue incorporating moral values into every aspect of their lives. Harlan senior Justine Buman was awarded the scholarship and was a guest on KMA’s “AM in the AM” program on Monday and spoke about how she found out about the scholarship.
“I actually found out about it online. I had an essay written to apply for the nursing program at the University of Iowa that fit perfectly for the scholarship. So I figured I might as well apply,” Buman said.
Buman graduated from Harlan Community High School on Sunday. She will attend the University of Iowa College of Nursing. She explained her spark for wanting to go into nursing.
“I guess it just came down to what really do I want to major in? The more I thought about it and my options I started looking into the medical field,” Buman said. “Then there was a moment when we saw a motorcyclist crash on the side of the road and in that moment I knew that I wanted to be the person that knows how to help him and that really pushed me over the edge into wanting to pursue nursing.”
The winners were chosen by an independent panel of judges based mainly on the content of a required essay about a situation the students were personally involved in that tested their ethical philosophy. Buman shared her reaction to the award.
“I found out at our awards ceremony. We do an award night with all of the seniors in our class. I found out about winning while there,” Buman said. “It was a little bit of a surprise because it’s a bigger scholarship but I’m very happy that I was able to receive it.”
To hear the full interview with Justine click below.