(Lake View) -- Two Harlan teens were hospitalized following a boating accident over the weekend.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says 16-year-old Averie Thometz and 17-year-old Dakota Goede were both taken to the hospital when a jet ski they were on collided with a pontoon on Black Hawk Lake in Sac County Sunday afternoon. The DNR says the jet ski -- which was operated by Thometz -- struck a pontoon pulling a tube that was driven by 75-year-old Charles Lierman of Ankeny.
Both teens were ejected from their craft and were helped aboard the pontoon to be taken to shore. Both were taken to Loring Hospital in Sac City and Thometz was later transferred to an Omaha hospital for further treatment.
The incident remains under investigation.