(Harlan) -- By a narrow margin, voters in the Harlan School District have given the go-ahead to a $22.9 million bond issue.
Unofficial results from the Shelby County Auditors Office show 1,003 yes votes -- or 60.31% -- narrowly surpassing the required 60% majority. Results also show 660 no votes or 39.69%. Results will become official once a canvas of the special election is complete by the Shelby County Board of Supervisors. The bond issue's passage will allow for significant facility overhauls in the Harlan School District. Notably, nearly $15 million of the over $33 million project regards the construction of a new intermediate facility to house five sections of 3rd through 5th graders. In a previous interview with KMA News, Harlan School Superintendent said the new facility would provide further learning and collaboration opportunities for students and staff.
"It would also have some newer instructional spaces that are much more flexible so that you can work outside the classroom, but not in the hallway but a pod," said Barnett. "You can open your classroom door to another 3rd grade teacher's door if that's who you're teaching with do some things collaboratively. It would also upgrade all the systems within the intermediate building."
Plans also include multiple projects at the current high school, including renovations to the auditorium and updates to nearly all classrooms. Additionally, renovations to the middle and high school media centers are planned, along with security measures at all current facilities. School officials also plan to utilize $9.1 million in funds from the district's portion of Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE. The bond would result in an increase of roughly $9.57 a month in property tax for a household valued at $100,000.