(Mondamin) -- Two people were killed, two injured in a two-vehicle accident in Harrison County Wednesday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29 at the 93 mile marker north of Mondamin. Authorities say a 2012 Nissan Murano driven by 57-year-old Tony Flowers Jr. of Omaha was traveling northbound through a road construction zone reduced to one lane when it rear-ended a 2019 Isuzu NPR-HD truck driven by 39-year-old Michael Harper Jr. of Omaha. Authorities say Harper's vehicle was involved in placing cones reducing the interstate to one lane at the time of the accident. The collision sent both vehicles into the median.
Flowers and a passenger, 45-year-old Takaimia Powell of Omaha, were pronounced dead at the scene. Harper was taken by Lifeflight Helicopter to Nebraska Medicine, while a passenger in his vehicle, 45-year-old Aaron Scott of Missouri Valley, was transported by Harrison County EMS to Missouri Valley Hospital.
The patrol says the accident is still under investigation.