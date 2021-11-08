(Essex) -- A long-standing farming community tradition was held last week to honor and assist a former Page County farmer.
John Carlson, a lifelong farmer just outside Essex, passed away in August at 66 after a battle with cancer. To honor Carlson and get his final crop out of the field, area farmers from Page and Mills County gathered for a Harvest Bee last Thursday. Over 60 farmers from around the area arrived, providing 14 combines, over 20 semi-trucks, and trailers, along with approximately 16 grain carts to harvest the fields. Spearheading the event were Carlson's son Nick Carlson, sons-in-law Joe Martin and Jay Williams, and friends Doug and Denny Racine and Mike Carlson.
Area organizations and families provided food and drinks for the farmers. Farmers attending the bee say they were more than happy to help out the family as Carlson would have been right there for anyone else who may have needed help. The grain elevator, United Farmers Essex, also provided extra dumping areas for added efficiency.
Carlson's wife, Peggy Carlson, and the rest of the family express their gratitude to all those involved who helped make the Harvest Bee happen.