(Clarinda) -- A Page County commission has selected a new emergency management director after a nearly four-month search process.
At a special meeting Thursday night, the Page County Emergency Management Agency Commission unanimously approved a job offer to Jill Harvey as the county's EMA Director. The job offer followed a nearly hour-long interview in a closed session with the entire board. Harvey also came as a recommendation from an executive hiring committee comprised of Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer, Montgomery County EMA Director Brian Hamman, and police and fire chiefs, and EMS personnel from Shenandoah and Clarinda. Supervisor Chuck Morris laid out the offer to Harvey following the closed session.
"We would pay you an annual salary of $53,000, and we would also like to offer a $2,000 stipend, or call it what you wish, to help with some of your accrued expenses of moving and traveling back and forth," said Morris. "We would ask you to be on the job full time, and also part of that $2,000 would be to help you with temporary housing until you can relocate your family."
Harvey, who currently serves as the Deputy Emergency Manager in Phelps County, Nebraska, would succeed Kris Grebert in her new role, who resigned in May. Harvey says she has spent nearly seven years with the agency in Phelps County and has been the acting manager since April after her boss suffered an injury.
Following the board's approval, Morris officially welcomed Harvey into her new role.
"Welcome to Page County, we're really happy that this connection occurred and we're really looking forward to giving Brian Hamman a little rest," said Morris. "Brian is excited I think to have another professional back in the area and I know we are. So thank you so much."
Hamman has been serving as the interim director for the county since Grebert's resignation. Morris adds there are a few punch list items to complete before Harvey's hiring is official.
"It's contingent on the obligatory things that we do as a county -- a background check and then our wellness committee they do a CPC or a functional capacity test," Morris explained. "You can't fail it, but it's there to protect you (Harvey) and the county. It's a baseline on your physical capabilities and then, god forbid, you would get injured, we would know where you began. So, it's going to protect you and us."
After the discussion, Harvey addressed the EMA Commission and said she looks forward to getting on the job.
"I look forward to getting to work with all of you, and getting to know you, and moving forward with a whole new partnership," said Harvey.
Morris says Harvey is expected to be on the job full-time by October 31, and the contract would require her to obtain permanent residency within the county by February 1, 2023.