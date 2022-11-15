Roy Thomas Barnes
(Red Oak) -- A Hastings man was arrested in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Roy Thomas Barnes was arrested shortly after 1:50 a.m. for possession of methamphetamine 1st offense. Authorities say Barnes' arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 34.

Barnes was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $1,000 bond. The Mills County K9 Unit assisted the Sheriff's Office on the traffic stop.

